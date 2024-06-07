A splendid day in Palma with relatively high temperatures and partially clear skies. There will be light south easterly winds with a maximum temperature of 21.98 degrees Centigrade during the morning. The daytime temperature will be significantly higher reaching 31.9 degrees Centigrade by around mid-afternoon.

Now is the time to enjoy Palma

The light winds will continue throughout the afternoon. In the evening, expect a slight drop in temperatures going down to about 22.79 degrees centigrade but the skies will remain unclear with a cloudiness rate of 60% and winds staying light from the southeast. No need to worry about rain as the probability is 0%. The forecast for tomorrow is expected to remain very similar with relatively high temperatures and partially clear skies so you can enjoy our fantastic city with the best of weather.

The weather this time of the year in the city is always relatively good so you will be able to explore the beauty of Palma and all that it has to offer with few problems. June is usually a warm and dry month with high temperatures and light winds. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Temperatures for Friday, June 7

During the morning: 21.41 (low) and 21.98 high

During the day: 21.98 (low) and 31.9 high

During the evening/night 30.59 (low) 22.79 high.