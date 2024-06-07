A blazing day in Soller with impressively high temperatures and semi-cloudy skies. There will be moderate winds from the southeast with a maximum temperature of 21.92 degrees Centigrade during the morning. The afternoon temperature will be significantly higher touching the flagrant 30.9 degrees Centigrade by around mid-afternoon.

Now is the time to rejoice in Soller

The southeast winds will continue throughout the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 6.03m/s. In the evening anticipate a slight dip in temperatures hitting around 22.9 degrees Centigrade, but the skies are expected to be semi-clear and the winds moderate from the southeast. The thermal sensation for tomorrow is assumed to be very similar with high temperatures and semi-cloudy skies so that you can enjoy the radiant Sóller with the sweltering summer weather.

The weather at this time of the year in the town is typically hot so you will be able to explore the charismatic Soller and all that it has to offer with few problems. June is usually a scorching month with high temperatures and moderate winds. However, be aware that the chance of rain in Mallorca is nearly nonexistent. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

