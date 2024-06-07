A fantastic day in Puerto Andratx with relatively high temperatures and partly cloudy skies. There will be gentle south easterly winds with a maximum temperature of 22.41 degrees Centigrade during the morning. The daytime temperature will be consistently high, reaching 25.56 degrees Centigrade by around mid-afternoon.

Now is the time to enjoy Port d'Andratx

The gentle winds will persist throughout the afternoon with gusts up to 11.24m/s. In the evening, expect a slight drop in temperature, reaching about 23.15 degrees, but the skies will remain predominantly clear. The forecast for the following days is very promising with relatively high temperatures and partly cloudy skies, so you'll have splendid weather to enjoy the beautiful Puerto Andratx.

The weather around this time of the year in Puerto Andratx is typically excellent, making it an ideal time for outings as the humidity will be agreeable at 56%. Though the summer season in Mallorca can be a touch unpredictable, there's absolutely no rain anticipated for June 7th. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Temperatures for Friday

During the morning: 22.25 (low) and 22.41 high

During the daytime: 22.41(low) and 25.56 high

During the afternoon: 25.56 (low) and 26.5 high

During the evening/night: 23.15 (low) and 26.6 high.

Stay updated, stay safe, and enjoy the lovely weather!