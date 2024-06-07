A scorching day is ahead in Santa Ponsa with high temperatures and partial cloud cover. Southeasterly winds blow lightly with a maximum temperature of 22.09 degrees Centigrade in the morning. The daytime temperature will be markedly higher, reaching a top of 28.13 degrees Centigrade.

Now is the time to relish Santa Ponsa

The mild winds will persist throughout the day. In the evening expect a slight dip in temperatures, dropping to around 22.87 degrees, but the skies will keep a 66% cloud cover and the breezes will stay gentle. The forecast for tomorrow points to similar conditions with moderately high temperatures and partly cloudy skies to help you savour the splendid town of Santa Ponsa.

The weather at this time of the year in Santa Ponsa is typically warm so you can wander around and enjoy all that the town has to offer with minimal discomfort. June is commonly a sizzling month characterised by high temperatures and gentle winds. However, please do not expect any showers, as the chance of rain is virtually zero. Click here for our webcams for live weather.

Temperatures for Friday, June 7

During the morning: 21.63 (low) and 22.09 high

During the day: 22.09 (low) and 28.13 high

During the afternoon: 28.13 (low) and 28.42 high

During the evening/night: 22.87 (low) 29.11 high.