A wonderful day ahead in Palma with somewhat high temperatures and a full cloud cover. We will be seeing gentle easterly winds having a speed of 6.5m/s with gusts up to 12.28m/s, with a maximum temperature of 23.61 degrees Centigrade during the morning, making it quite a warm start to the day. The afternoon temperature will certainly rise even further reaching a significant 27.01 degrees Centigrade by around mid-afternoon.

It's the Perfect Time to Savour Palma

The chill winds will sustain throughout the relaxing afternoon. In the evening, assume a plunge in temperatures reaching around 20.52 degrees, nonetheless, the skies will continue to stay cloudy with breezy winds from the east. The weather prediction for tomorrow is projected to be quite similar with comparatively high temperatures and a fully cloudy sky, enabling everyone to relish the grandeur of our splendid city with magnificent weather.

The climate around this period of the year in the city is generally pretty good so you will be well equipped to delve into the charm of Palma and all that it encompasses with very few predicaments. June does not generally pattern much rain in Mallorca, suggesting one can enjoy a dry spell.

Temperatures for Saturday