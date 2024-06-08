It's the Perfect Time to Savour Palma
The chill winds will sustain throughout the relaxing afternoon. In the evening, assume a plunge in temperatures reaching around 20.52 degrees, nonetheless, the skies will continue to stay cloudy with breezy winds from the east. The weather prediction for tomorrow is projected to be quite similar with comparatively high temperatures and a fully cloudy sky, enabling everyone to relish the grandeur of our splendid city with magnificent weather.
The climate around this period of the year in the city is generally pretty good so you will be well equipped to delve into the charm of Palma and all that it encompasses with very few predicaments. June does not generally pattern much rain in Mallorca, suggesting one can enjoy a dry spell.
Temperatures for Saturday
|Time of Day
|Low Temperature (°C)
|High Temperature (°C)
|During the morning
|20.52
|23.61
|During the afternoon
|23.61
|27.01
|During the evening/night
|20.52
|25.12
