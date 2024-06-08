Predicted a delightful day in Soller, with relatively high temperatures and fully clear skies. South westerly winds are expected, with the peak temperature reaching a toasty 29.74 degrees Centigrade during midday.

Indulge in Soller, Under Glorious Sunshine

The gentle breezes will keep the atmosphere comfortable all through the day. The evening will bring about a dip in temperatures to a pleasant 20.53 degrees, but the piercing clarity of the sky will remain uncompromised. Tomorrow’s forecast promises an equally sunny day in radiant Soller, enabling you to explore the dazzling beauty of the city amidst perfect weather conditions. Remember that this time of the year is usually dry on our lovely island of Mallorca - perfect for outdoor adventures!



However, the unexpected splash of rain occasionally does make its quirky appearance, adding a pleasing spin on this Mediterranean paradise.

The All-Important temperatures for Saturday

During the Morning: A Low of 20.53 and High at 23.51 degrees Centigrade

During Midday: A Low of 23.51 and High of 29.74 degrees Centigrade

During the Afternoon: A Low of 27.09 degrees Centigrade

During the Evening/Night: A Low of 20.53 degrees Centigrade