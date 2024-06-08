A splendid day is projected in Alcudia as temperatures are poised to soar. Morning temperatures will be comfortably warm, starting at a minimum of 21.4 degrees Centigrade. As the day progresses, the heat is expected to ramp up, reaching an impressive high of 28.95 degrees Centigrade during the day.

Now is the time to relish Alcudia

Bask under the Mallorcan sun as the afternoon temperature stays generously warm at 27.31 degrees Centigrade, before easing into a cosy 21.52 degrees Centigrade nighttime temperature. A lil' southwesterly wind is also set to breezy up the day, blowing at a speed of around 7.35m/s, and may gust up to 11.17m/s. However, do bear in mind the high cloud cover of 96%; though, fret not, as the chance of rain remains a merciful 0% .

The day's atmospheric conditions

Expect a pressure reading of 1007 hPa and a relatively moderate humidity level of 55%, making the heat bearable for any outdoor activities planned for the day. The heat index, or 'feels like' temperature, will vary between 21.74 degrees in the morning to a sultry 30.23 degrees during the peak of the day.

Saturday's Temperature Summary

Morning: Low of 21.38 degrees and high of 21.4 degrees Centigrade

Day: Low of 21.4 degrees and high of 28.95 degrees Centigrade

Afternoon: Low of 28.95 degrees and high of 27.31 degrees Centigrade

Evening/Night: Low of 27.31 degrees and high of 21.52 degrees Centigrade

In conclusion

What awaits you today, folks, is a warm and cloud-concealed day, perfect for soaking in the exquisite beauty of Alcudia, Mallorca. Remember to keep well-hydrated and slap on your sun cream while you're out and about!