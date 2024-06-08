A delightful day in Santa Ponsa is anticipated with relatively high temperatures and completely cloud covered skies. And yet, no precipitation is forecasted, offering an entirely dry day. A moderate breeze of 8.62m/s is expected to sweep from the east, with gusts reaching 15.3m/s.

Perfect Day to Bask in The Beauty of Santa Ponsa

The morning in Santa Ponsa will hint the ethereal beauty of a warm day, bearing temperatures around 23.64ºC which is anticipated to peak up to 24.85ºC at noon. Beach lovers are in for a treat as there's practically zero chance for rain, complimented by a warm atmosphere ensured by humidity standing at 70%. The day will maintain a mild heat until the evening when the temperature drops to a cool 20.61ºC, perfect for a peaceful stroll across the town.

Stepping out tomorrow? Expect similar weather conditions to persist, hence another great day to explore the sparkling beaches and captivating landscapes Santa Ponsa offers. The atmospheric pressure remains favourable at 1008 hPa, providing a perfect set-up for a serene day.

Temperatures for Saturday

During the morning: Low of 20.61ºC and high of 23.64ºC

During the day: Low of 23.64ºC and high of 24.85ºC

During the evening/night: Low of 20.61ºC and high of 23.44ºC