A splendid day in Puerto Andratx with quite high temperatures and cloudy skies. There will be eastern wind seeming quite brisk at 7.92m/s, with gusts reaching 14.03m/s. The maximum temperature will be a scorching 24 degrees Centigrade during the morning. The temperature is expected to slightly cool down during the day and further into the afternoon, reaching 23.38 degrees and 22.78 degrees Centigrade respectively.

Now is the time to enjoy Puerto Andratx

The brisk winds will continue throughout the afternoon. In the evening, expect a gentle dip in temperatures reaching about 21.14 degrees, but the skies will remain cloud-covered, with the full 100% cloudiness expected. The atmospheric pressure will be relatively stable at 1008 hPa with a humidity level of 79%, making for some sweatier conditions. The forecast for the following day is expected to bring similar conditions so that you can continue to enjoy the unique charm of Port d'Andratx in balmy weather.

The weather during this time of the year in Puerto Andratx is usually warm and a fantastic opportunity to delve into the enchanting beauty of Mallorca and all that this gem of a port town has to offer. Do pack your sun-screen though, as the sun can get pretty strong, especially during the noon. Let's rejoice, as we have a 0% chance of rain today!

Temperatures for Saturday

During the morning: 21.14 (low) and 24 (high)

During the day: 22.78 (low) and 23.38 high

During the evening/night 21.14 (low) and 22.78 (high)