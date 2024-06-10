Sign up to our Whatsapp news channel for the latest news updates: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T

The hot summer hasn´t arrived just yet and for this week the Palma Met Office is forecasting rain and a big drop in temperatures. After record temperatures over the weekend this may come as a welcome relief.

For tomorrow (Tuesday, 11 June) showers are expected, (without mud!) which may be accompanied by thunderstorms. It should be noted that temperatures will drop and in some areas the maximum temperatures will be lower than usual for this time of year; they will be between 23 degrees and 27 degrees, when the normal temperature is 27 degrees.

The bad weather will hit hard on Wednesday, when the weather forecast for Mallorca indicates "extremely heavy rain, which may be accompanied by storms. The temperature drop will be more pronounced and a large part of the island will have lower than normal temperatures at the beginning of June, ranging between 22 degrees and 25 degrees.

The weather will gradually improve on Thursday and Friday but temperatures will remain lower than usual.

For the weekend the weather will be fair although the Met Office is not ruling out the possibility of rain in some areas. So far the weather has remained relatively unsettled on Mallorca and the long days of hot sunshine haven´t arrived just yet.