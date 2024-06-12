On Wednesday, there were some isolated showers and heavy ones at that. Aemet isn't ruling out there being showers on Thursday afternoon, but generally the situation looks pretty good - sunny with occasional cloud.

The outlook is decent enough. The possibility of the odd shower over the next few days, Sunday especially, but otherwise fine.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (16C) 25C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

(16C) 25C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 45%. - Fri: 29, Sat: 25, Sun: 27. Andratx (15C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 25, Sat: 27, Sun: 26.

(15C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 25, Sat: 27, Sun: 26. Binissalem (13C) 25C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

(13C) 25C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 29. Deya (14C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 26, Sun: 26.

(14C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 26, Sun: 26. Palma (17C) 25C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 27.

(17C) 25C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 27. Pollensa (15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

(15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 26, Sun: 27. Porreres (13C) 26C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

(13C) 26C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 31. Sant Llorenç (14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

(14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 28. Santanyi (14C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 29, Sun: 27.

(14C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 29, Sun: 27. Sineu (14C) 25C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 24.9 Palma Port, 24.6 Binissalem and Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.5 Porreres, 24.2 Palma University, 24.0 Can Sion (Campos), 23.8 Sant Elm, 23.7 Llucmajor, 23.6 Santanyi, 23.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.3 Palma Airport and Puerto Soller, 23.2 Muro, 23.1 Es Capdellà, Portocolom and Santa Maria, 23.0 Banyalbufar and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 10.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.7 Lluc; Rainfall of 24.4 litres per square metre Palma Airport, 19.9 Palma Port, 17.1 Sant Elm, 11.4 Son Bonet, 8.6 Es Capdellà.