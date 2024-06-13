A major storm was brewing this afternoon as the Palma Met Office launched a lightning strike on Palma airport which had thunderous consequences. The Met Office stated that it didn't rain that hard on Tuesday and heavier rainfall had fallen before, leaving airport officials rather red-faced and finding it difficult to explain why the airport had flooded causing millions of euros worth of damage.
Met Office turn the tables on Palma airport and states IT DIDN'T rain that hard!
Heavier rainfall at the airport had fallen before
The explanation is simple. The massive internal leaks shown on social media are in the new extension to Terminal A that is still under construction. It only (half) opened in April. The new duty free shop immediately after the new e-gates is what flooded and it remains closed with a bypass door open.
It’s very simple it’s because of super Desighn and good engineering as well as great people being involved and climate change !
Loads of us have been chatting and don't understand what happened as it rains far harder and faster on other days over the years. I would put it down to the drains, I would say it's the fault of the airport as know where else suffered.
Well I have to say it was rather Damp in Duty Free I was there it was Very Wet !