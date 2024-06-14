Not expected to be as hot on Saturday as on Friday, when there was a high of 33.6. Sunny with high cloud for most of Mallorca; it could well be generally cloudy in the north.

Cloud expected to develop everywhere by the evening, the forecast overnight and into Sunday being for rain - a probability of up to 90%. It's expected to be light and there may be some muddy rain. On Sunday, cloud may linger into the afternoon for much of the island but with just a low risk of rain.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

(18C) 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. - Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 27. Andratx (18C) 27C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

(18C) 27C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Binissalem (17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 27, Mon: 31, Tue: 33.

(17C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 27, Mon: 31, Tue: 33. Deya (18C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 28.

(18C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 28. Palma (16C) 28C, gentle south breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

(16C) 28C, gentle south breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 31. Pollensa (17C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Sun: 26, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

(17C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Sun: 26, Mon: 30, Tue: 29. Porreres (15C) 31C, gentle north breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 27, Mon: 31, Tue: 34.

(15C) 31C, gentle north breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 27, Mon: 31, Tue: 34. Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 31.

(17C) 29C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 31. Santanyi (17C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 31.

(17C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 31. Sineu (17C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.6 Muro, 33.1 Pollensa, 31.9 Sa Pobla, 31.8 Puerto Pollensa, 31.3 Banyalbufar, 31.1 Binissalem, 30.7 Petra, 30.5 Porreres, 30.4 Sineu, 30.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.0 Santa Maria, 29.7 Arta and Puerto Soller, 29.6 Llucmajor, 29.3 Palma Airport, 29.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 9.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.7 Lluc, 13.4 Can Sion, 14.9 Palma University.