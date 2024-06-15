Astronomical summer starts on June 20 and it will be a summer marked by the influence of 'La Niña', the cooling of the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The deputy spokesperson for the Aemet met agency in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, says that there is a transition phase from 'El Niño' to 'La Niña', the latter being characterised by lower sea temperatures.

Although these meteorological phenomena occur in the Pacific, he explains that they influence the climate of the whole world. "But in the most remote areas they do so in a more indirect way."

The full effect of La Niña won't be felt until summer 2025. But Aemet's models predict that the average maximum temperature will be lower this summer than in 2022 and 2023. The forecast average is 32C. In 2023 it was up to 34 and 35C. Lower than last year, but still above normal, which is 31C.

Amengual adds that La Niña should be beneficial for water reserves as it usually leads to wetter periods compared with El Niño. Notwithstanding the occasional deluge, such as that in the Palma area on Tuesday, there has been less rainfall than usual in Mallorca over recent months.