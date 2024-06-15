The chance of rain on Sunday has eased. There's a very low probability, but a fair amount of cloud is forecast for areas - the interior in particular. If there is rain, it's likely to be muddy.

The outlook for the week points to some pretty high temperatures on Tuesday, while there is at present a general risk of rain on Wednesday and Thursday (60-65% probability).

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 30.

(18C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 60%. - Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 30. Andratx (17C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 28, Tue: 30, Wed: 28.

(17C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 28, Tue: 30, Wed: 28. Binissalem (16C) 29C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 35, Wed: 33.

(16C) 29C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 35, Wed: 33. Deya (17C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

(17C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 28. Palma (19C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 29.

(19C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 29. Pollensa (18C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(18C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Porreres (17C) 29C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 36, Wed: 33.

(17C) 29C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 36, Wed: 33. Sant Llorenç (18C) 27C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 29, Tue: 33, Wed: 31.

(18C) 27C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 29, Tue: 33, Wed: 31. Santanyi (18C) 27C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

(18C) 27C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 32, Wed: 30. Sineu (18C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 35, Wed: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 32.5 Llucmajor, 32.2 Porreres, 31.6 Binissalem, 31.0 Santanyi, 30.8 Can Sion (Campos), 30.7 Palma University, Petra and Santa Maria, 30.4 Manacor, Pollensa and Sineu, 30.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.9 Sa Pobla, 29.3 Muro, 29.2 Arta; Lows of 12.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.7 Lluc, 14.9 Palma University, 15.5 Arta.