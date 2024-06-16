A sunny and hot day expected on Monday - temperatures in Mallorca's interior up to 33C and forecast to be higher on Tuesday. Weather stations pointing to clear skies, but the met agency notes that there is likely to be some Saharan dust in the atmosphere.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look as if there may be some rain; quite a high probability on both days. If there is rain, no suggestion at present that it is likely to amount to much.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 29, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.

(18C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Tue: 29, Wed: 32, Thu: 31. Andratx (17C) 28C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

(17C) 28C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 27. Binissalem (16C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Tue: 35, Wed: 32, Thu: 29.

(16C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Tue: 35, Wed: 32, Thu: 29. Deya (16C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

(16C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 27. Palma (19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

(19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 29, Thu: 27. Pollensa (17C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.

(17C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 33, Thu: 33. Porreres (16C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 36, Wed: 32, Thu: 30.

(16C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 36, Wed: 32, Thu: 30. Sant Llorenç (18C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.

(18C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 31. Santanyi (18C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

(18C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 29, Thu: 27. Sineu (17C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Tue: 34, Wed: 33, Thu: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.1 Llucmajor, 29.8 Porreres, 29.6 Binissalem, 29.2 Sineu, 28.9 Santa Maria, 28.1 Palma University, 28.0 Arta, 27.9 Sa Pobla, 27.8 Cabrera, 27.7 Palma Airport and Petra, 27.6 Can Sion (Campos), 27.5 Colonia Sant Pere and Sant Elm; Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.4 Lluc, 17.3 Palma University.