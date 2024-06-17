The summer weather has yet to grip Mallorca yet. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/06/2024 12:25
It's been a very strange start to the season weather wise in Mallorca and across the Balearics. This time last year, Mallorca had already been hit by the first heatwave of the summer and the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics forecast for this week stable weather with high temperatures and little cloudy - but only until Wednesday when the entry of a cold front will cause isolated outbreaks of rain with mud - blood rain. This occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed into rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.
