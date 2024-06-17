It's been a very strange start to the season weather wise in Mallorca and across the Balearics. This time last year, Mallorca had already been hit by the first heatwave of the summer and the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics forecast for this week stable weather with high temperatures and little cloudy - but only until Wednesday when the entry of a cold front will cause isolated outbreaks of rain with mud - blood rain. This occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed into rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.

According to the spokesperson for Aemet in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, the week has begun with stable weather, clear skies and high temperatures, which may reach up to 32 and 33 degrees. In addition, it is expected that there will be dust in suspension and the wind will be light with coastal breezes. This Tuesday will be the warmest day with temperatures that may reach 35 degrees in the interior of Mallorca and 32 and 33 degrees in Menorca and Ibiza.

The change of weather will begin on Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front that will cause cloudy skies and weak and occasional rain accompanied by mud, due to suspended dust. The wind will turn to the south or southwest and will be light. According to Amengual, Thursday will remain cloudy and occasional rainfall with mud are not ruled out.

However, the dust will retreat and the skies will clear throughout the afternoon. As for temperatures, they will drop slightly and minimum temperatures are expected to be 16 to 21 degrees. Likewise, tropical nights are expected in the coastal areas of the Islands. From Friday the cold front will move away the region and will give way to slightly cloudy skies and, in principle, no rain. Temperatures will remain the same or lower, up to 31 degrees maximum and 16 and 21 degrees minimum.