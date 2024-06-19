Astronomical summer is almost upon us - it starts on Thursday - and the met agency has released its forecast for the next three months.

There is absolutely no surprise that Aemet is predicting a very hot and dry summer, with temperatures higher than usual. Average values will be above 24C; lower rainfall than normal is expected.

The highest temperatures will be between mid-July and mid-August, when heat waves can be expected as well as tropical and torrid nights (temperatures not dipping below 20 and 25C respectively).

Average summer rainfall is 86 litres per square metre; this summer's rain is forecast to be less than this.

During the second half of August, there is likely to be some unsettled weather with occasional heavy showers and storms. This is also no surprise as the second fortnight of August can often bring some stormy conditions.

A few days ago, Aemet said that the effect of 'La Niña' is predicted to produce lower temperatures than in summer 2022 and 2023 but that the average maximum temperature will still be higher than normal - 32C rather than 31C.