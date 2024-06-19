'Dry' thunderstorms on Wednesday with some rain and a great deal of dust in the skies.

Cloudy overnight on Wednesday and with a high probability of rain. And rain will still be possible on Thursday morning; it may well remain cloudy into the afternoon in areas.

The current outlook is decent enough for Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday (the eve of Sant Joan), temperatures are forecast to drop and there could again be a drop of muddy rain.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9/10):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 26.

Andratx (19C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

Binissalem (18C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 26.

Deya (18C) 27C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 26.

Palma (21C) 27C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 27.

Porreres (17C) 30C, gentle east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 28.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 26.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 26.

Sineu (19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.9 Sa Pobla, 31.7 Petra and Sineu, 31.3 Arta, 31.2 Llucmajor, 31.1 Colonia Sant Pere and Manacor, 30.9 Pollensa and Porreres, 30.8 Puerto Pollensa, 30.5 Binissalem, 29.9 Muro, 29.1 Santa Maria, 29.0 Santanyi; Lows of 14.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.1 Son Torrella, 17.8 Lluc, 18.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Capdepera and Portocolom, 0.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 0.5 Cabrera, 0.4 Petra.