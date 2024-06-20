The orange sky in Mallorca captivated social media on Wednesday afternoon. By around 7 pm, the atmosphere had darkened and turned brown, eventually becoming a warm hue that resulted in a shower of mud. But what caused this unusual sky color? This phenomenon is known as calima or suspended dust.

This event occurs when the wind carries orange sand from North Africa. Large quantities of sand and dust are transported from dry, barren soil into the atmosphere and can travel thousands of kilometers. The duration of this process varies from a few hours to several days, depending on the strength of the wind and the weight of the particles.

#CopernicusAtmosphere is monitoring the latest #SaharanDust episode affecting Europe over the next few days with high dust Aerosol Optical Depth values predicted over France, Italy and parts of Central Europe.



▶️ https://t.co/Z4vNN8tbvD pic.twitter.com/LtuhGQGQT4 — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) June 18, 2024

According to an image shared by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation and monitoring program, the cloud of suspended dust moved over Mallorca on Wednesday and began to retreat on Thursday.

As a result, rain again deposited mud on Palma. Spring concluded with a sky covered in suspended dust, and the rainfall left streets, terraces, and cars coated with a thin layer of mud. Despite forecasts, many internet users were surprised and took the opportunity to capture and share images of the sky on social networks.

Encara que ens agrada poc la basca i la pols…. Això és un espectacle pic.twitter.com/jY8v5v1abP — Joan Aguilo Carreras (@AguiloSaphire) June 19, 2024

🔚 La primavera astronòmica s'acomiada amb un cel molt carregat de calitja.

🟠🌧️Són probables algunes pluges acompanyades de molta terra roja, a més de rissagues destacables a Menorca, tot això fins demà matí.

✅A partir de divendres, cel molt més net.

📸Toni M. / Margarida C. pic.twitter.com/Q3fXFWySPP — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) June 19, 2024

Poques vegades he vist una tempesta seca com aquesta. No vos refieu dels colorins del radar. Són ecos de la enorme densitat de pols. pic.twitter.com/ne0eB7Hnho — Luis_M.Señor (@Montparnase19) June 19, 2024

Qualsevol diria que Sóller es prepara per una tempesta d'arena, brutal com tenim el cel ara mateix!! pic.twitter.com/N2psk357rz — Alberto Darder Rosell ❄🌨 (@albertdarder) June 19, 2024

Per Santa Ponça també 4 gotes de fang. pic.twitter.com/wg5gi2Nnv3 — Salvantich (@salvantich) June 19, 2024

Even with the rainfall, temperatures remained high on Thursday night. The State Meteorological Agency reported on its X account (formerly Twitter) that the island experienced a tropical night, with minimum temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius in areas such as Palma and Pollensa.

Thursday, June 20, marked the beginning of summer with somewhat unstable weather. Cloudy skies are expected, with a low chance of light rainfall accompanied by mud, clearing slightly in the afternoon. Dust in suspension is anticipated again. Temperatures are similar to Wednesday or slightly lower. The wind was light, blowing from the west and southwest with occasional breezes.