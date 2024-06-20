Any rain overnight (muddy) should clear by dawn and give a mostly sunny day. But there is still likely to be dust in the sky. Otherwise, occasional pockets of cloud and the possibility of a shower in central areas in the afternoon. Saturday is expected to be fine, but Sunday is currently forecast to be generally cloudy and with some risk of rain (which again may well be muddy); not high and shouldn't affect Sant Joan festivities in the evening.

Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop a bit. On Wednesday night, the minimum in Portopi (Palma) was 23C, followed by 22.6 in Pollensa and 22.5 in Puerto Pollensa.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (18C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 31.2 Pollensa, 30.9 Arta, 30.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 29.8 Puerto Pollensa, 29.7 Muro, 29.5 Petra, 28.8 Banyalbufar and Sa Pobla, 28.7 Sineu, 28.5 Llucmajor, 28.4 Porreres, 28.3 Son Servera, 28.0 Manacor; Lows of 9.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.5 Son Torrella, 18.4 Lluc, 19.4 Palma University; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 1.2 Serra Alfabia, 1.0 Santa Maria.