The muddy rain of the last few days will give way to a drop in temperatures and possible rain in Mallorca. On Saturday is expected to be a transition day before the arrival of a new squall, which will give rise to unstable weather. Specifically, the weather forecast for June 22 in Mallorca indicates that the skies will be slightly cloudy, with some clouds evolving during the day.

The night-time temperatures will remain unchanged, ranging between 19º and 21º, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly, to 32º. In both cases, these values are higher than usual for this time of year, which are 17º-18º for the former and 29º for the latter. In addition, the wind will blow lightly and there will be coastal breezes.

Temperatures for Saturday as of Friday 4pm

Alcudia (18C) 29C. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18 / 26 , Mon: 18 / 27 . Tue: 19 / 28

Andratx (18C) 29C. Sun: 18 / 26 , Mon: 18 / 27 . Tues: 19 / 28

(18C) 29C. Sun: / , Mon: / . Tues: / Binissalem (16C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 30%. Sat: 32, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Deya (17C) 32C. Sun: 16 / 27 , Mon: 16 / 28 . Tue: 15 / 30

Palma (19C) 29C. Sun: 20 / 26, Mon: 19 / 27. Tue: 19 / 28

Pollensa (18C) 31C. Sun: 19 / 27 , Mon: 18 / 28, Tue: 19 / 29

Porreres (16C) 31C. Sun: 16 / 27 , Mon: 15 / 29, Tue: 15 / 31

Sant Llorenç (17C) 30C. Sun: 17 / 26 , Mon: 16 / 28, Tue: 17 / 29

Santanyi (16C) 28C. Sun: 18 / 25 , Mon: 15 / 28, Tue: 16 / 28

Sineu (16C) 32C. Sun: 17 / 25 , Mon: 16 / 28, Tue: 16 / 30

On Sunday, 23 June, a change in the weather is expected, as a cold front located in the north of Europe will have some impact on the Mediterranean, although it will not be much. Temperatures are expected to drop by 3º-4º, which means that temperatures will go from above average to below average in some parts of the island.

On Monday 24th June, a public holiday in Palma, clouds of diurnal evolution are expected, which may leave some isolated showers in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will drop slightly, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly. The wind will generally blow lightly from the east. As next week progresses, stability will gain ground in Mallorca.

Weather forecast for the next few days

Fridays summary (as of 4pm) - Lows 9 Serra d'Alfàbia 12 Escorca 14 Palma, UIB 15 Calvià 15 Campos 16 Sa Pobla 16 Sant Elm 16 Porreres 16 Aerop. Palma 17 Binissalem 17 Santa María 17 Sineu 17 Petra 17 Llucmajor 17 Pollença 17 Artà 17 Son Servera 18 Port de Pollença 18 Muro 18 Campos, Salines 18 Santanyí 18 Son Bonet, Aerop. 19 Colònia de Sant Pere 19 Manacor 19 Llucmajor 20 Sóller, Port 20 Portocolom 20 Cabrera 20 Banyalbufar 20 Portopí 21 Far de Capdepera