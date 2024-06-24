A mostly sunny day with a top temperature of 27 degrees, below the normal average for this time of the year. A minimum temperature of 17 degrees. There will be gusts of wind of up to 18 kilometres an hour. The weather is looking better for Wednesday with a top temperature of 30 degrees being forecast.

A top temperature of 28 degrees Centigrade was registered in Lluchmajor and Pollensa today. The minimum temperature was 6 degrees in Alfabia.

There was some rainfall with two litres of rain per square metre being registered at Palma university and one litre in Santa Maria and Pollensa.