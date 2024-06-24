A mostly sunny day with a top temperature of 27 degrees, below the normal average for this time of the year. A minimum temperature of 17 degrees. There will be gusts of wind of up to 18 kilometres an hour. The weather is looking better for Wednesday with a top temperature of 30 degrees being forecast.
Tuesday's weather forecast
Top temperature of 27 degrees
