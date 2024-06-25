Sunny with occasional cloud on Wednesday. A decent breeze from the east for most areas and quite hot - a forecast high of 33C, so warmer than on Tuesday.

The outlook for the rest of the week and into the weekend is for mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures. There is just a possibility that the remnants of a depression affecting the mainland may bring a spot of rain towards the end of the week.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

Andratx (18C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Binissalem (17C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 30%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 31.

Deya (18C) 30C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Palma (19C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 30%. Thu: 34, Fri: 30, Sat: 29.

Pollensa (18C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 35.

Porreres (16C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 33.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Sineu (17C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.4 Sineu, 29.2 Sa Pobla, 29.0 Porreres, 28.9 Binissalem and Llucmajor, 28.5 Arta, Colonia Sant Pere and Muro, 28.1 Pollensa and Santa Maria, 27.9 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, Puerto Pollensa and Sant Elm, 27.8 Palma Port, 27.6 Manacor, 27.5 Capdepera; Lows of 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.7 Lluc, 12.7 Can Sion, 13.2 Palma University, 13.6 Binissalem.