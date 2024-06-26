A sunny Thursday but with some high cloud likely. A possibility of some African dust in the atmosphere, but with this towards the southwest and the breezes from the east, it may well get blown away. There's no risk of any rain, and the slight possibility of rain later in the week has now gone. The easterly is forecast to be fresh in eastern areas of Mallorca, meaning it will be fairly breezy. Some more quite high temperatures - perhaps up to 35 - especially in central and southern areas.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (19C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Andratx (20C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

Binissalem (18C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Fri: 34, Sat: 31, Sun: 33.

Deya (19C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Palma (20C) 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Fri: 34, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Pollensa (19C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Porreres (18C) 32C, fresh east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 33.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (19C) 29C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Sineu (19C) 32C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 30, Sun: 33. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Wednesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 32.5 Binissalem, 32.2 Santa Maria, 32.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.0 Palma Airport, 31.4 Llucmajor, 31.3 Palma University, 31.1 Porreres, 30.7 Sa Pobla, 30.2 Es Capdellà, Muro and Pollensa, 30.0 Palma Port; Lows of 8.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.8 Palma University, 14.4 Binissalem and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.8 Arta.