The African dust didn't get blown away as much as had been hoped on Thursday, and it may well linger on Friday. Otherwise a sunny day with occasional or high cloud.

Looking ahead to the start of July, weather stations currently suggesting a low risk of a drop of rain from Monday (the first of July) to Wednesday. Temperatures around 30C, so certainly not into July heat wave territory ... yet.

There were some pretty high temperatures on Thursday - up to 35C in Andratx. But there was a wide variation. In Capdepera the high was just 26.6C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 28.

Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

Binissalem (18C) 34C, gentle east breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 30, Sun: 34, Mon: 31.

Deya (20C) 29C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

Palma (19C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

Pollensa (20C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 34, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Porreres (18C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 34, Mon: 32.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Santanyi (20C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 28.

Sineu (19C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 34, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 35.2 Sant Elm, 34.2 Es Capdellà, 33.6 Palma Port, 33.5 Palma Airport and University, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.4 Banyalbufar and Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 33.3 Binissalem, 33.1 Porreres, 32.9 Llucmajor and Puerto Soller, 32.7 Santa Maria, 32.2 Sineu, 32.0 Sa Pobla, 31.6 Pollensa, 31.3 Colonia Sant Pere and Petra, 31.1 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 17.4 Palma University, 17.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.6 Manacor, 18.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.4 Sant Elm.