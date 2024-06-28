Although weather stations in Mallorca aren't at present forecasting rain, the Aemet met agency says that there could be some on Saturday morning. If there is, it will be muddy. There is African dust in the atmosphere once again.
More muddy rain for Mallorca?
A 'tropical' night for most of Mallorca on Thursday
