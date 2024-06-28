Although weather stations in Mallorca aren't at present forecasting rain, the Aemet met agency says that there could be some on Saturday morning. If there is, it will be muddy. There is African dust in the atmosphere once again.

The chief spokesperson for Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, explains that there will be settled weather on Friday (albeit with some dust cloud) and that rain could fall on Saturday between dawn and midday. This will clear by the afternoon. Sunday will be fine, but July is expected to start with some cloudy weather and a further risk of rain.

In this respect, weather stations are indicating a medium probability of rain on Monday and on Tuesday.

If it turns out that there is no muddy rain on Saturday, it may well be the case that there is some at the start of the week.

Meanwhile, Thursday night was particularly warm, with 'tropical' nights for much of Mallorca - minimums not below 20C. In the Tramuntana there were overnight highs of 25.9 in Lluc and Soller. The lowest temperature was 18.4C in Sa Pobla around 5.30am.