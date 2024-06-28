The met agency has said that there may be some muddy rain on Saturday morning, but weather stations across the islands are showing zero probability of rain (as of Friday afternoon). There could be cloud in areas in the morning. African dust will still be in the atmosphere. The breezes will mainly be from the southwest and will be quite strong.

Sunday promises to be a fine day, but the forecast for Monday and Tuesday continues to show a medium probability of some rain.

There is, incidentally, another warning for 'rissaga' (meteotsunami) for the whole of the Menorcan coast until 10am on Saturday. The last time there was a warning of this type, there was flooding in Puerto Alcudia. On that occasion the warning was amber; this one is lower-risk yellow.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (21C) 31C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

Andratx (20C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

Binissalem (19C) 30C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

Deya (19C) 28C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

Palma (21C) 29C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.

Pollensa (20C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 33, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

Porreres (19C) 30C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sun: 33, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

Santanyi (19C) 28C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Sineu (20C) 29C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sun: 34, Mon: 27, Tue: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 32.2 Palma University, 31.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.5 Binissalem, 31.2 Llucmajor and Palma Airport, 31.0 Palma Port, 30.9 Muro, Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 30.7 Sineu, 30.4 Es Capdellà, 30.2 Sant Elm; Lows of 15.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.4 Sa Pobla, 18.6 Palma University, 19.2 Manacor, 19.5 Sineu.