May be some cloud around first thing, but indications are that Sunday will be a fine and sunny day and quite a warm one - highs up to 34C. The skies should remain blue, the wind on Saturday seemingly having done the trick and blown the dust cloud away.

But while this will have removed the risk of muddy rain on Monday, there is now a different rain picture. On Saturday morning, the met agency issued yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the south of Mallorca. These are active from noon until 6pm. It's possible that they could be widened to other areas. Weather stations in the interior, for instance, are also predicting storms on Monday. We'll have to see how this develops.

At present, there is also some risk of showers on Tuesday and a much higher risk on Wednesday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

Andratx (19C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 26.

Binissalem (18C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

Deya (19C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

Palma (20C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Pollensa (20C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Porreres (18C) 33C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 28.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

Santanyi (19C) 30C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 26.

Sineu (19C) 33C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.8 Pollensa, 32.1 Puerto Pollensa, 31.9 Capdepera, 31.8 Arta, 31.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.6 Muro and Son Servera, 30.2 Sa Pobla, 29.7 Petra, 29.4 Manacor and Palma University, 29.3 Binissalem, 29.2 Llucmajor; Lows of 12.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.2 Lluc, 21.4 Cabrera; Gusts of 54 km/h Puerto Soller, 53 Banyalbufar, Binissalem and Cabrera.