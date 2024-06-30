We have yellow alerts for heavy rain (up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour) and for thunderstorms as follows for Monday: Tramuntana 10am to 4pm; south, east and interior 12 noon to 6pm. No alerts in the north, but rain is forecast, more so in the morning than the afternoon.

There will be some sunny spells, but a mostly overcast day is expected.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the risk of rain has eased except in eastern areas, where there is currently a medium probability.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (19C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Andratx (18C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Binissalem (17C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

Deya (18C) 27C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 28.

Palma (20C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

Pollensa (18C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 29, Wed: 30, Thu: 31.

Porreres (16C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 28C, moderate north breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Sineu (17C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 32.6 Binissalem and Sa Pobla, 32.4 Petra and Sineu, 32.1 Llucmajor and Pollensa, 31.9 Porreres, 31.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.3 Arta and Palma University, 31.2 Santa Maria, 30.9 Can Sion (Campos), Manacor and Puerto Pollensa, 30.7 Muro, 30.4 Lluc; Lows of 12.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.1 Lluc, 17.1 Palma University, 17.4 Can Sion and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).