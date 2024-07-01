It is a very wet start to July in Mallorca. Tourists were forced to dive into shops for cover when the rain started to tall just after midday - good for the sales no doubt - while traffic in the city centre was brought to gridlock and long queues formed for underground parking.

With all of the Balearics on storm alert some meteotsunamis have occurred on beaches and in several ports of the island. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has reported that the meteotsunami in Puerto Pollensa has reached 60 centimetres. There has also been another in Puerto de Alcudia.

Most of Mallorca is on yellow alert today ( Monday) for rain and storms, which may be accompanied by hail. The territorial delegation of the Aemet in the Balearics has extended warned that between 12:00 and 18:00 hours, up to 20 litres of water per square metre may fall in just one hour.

Not a great start to the peak of the summer season with scores of holiday makers in Palma caught totally by surprise. But, there is some good news. After a month of June with temperatures “not too high”, the forecast models point to a “hot” July, with values that would be between 1 and 3 degrees above the normal average throughout the month, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).