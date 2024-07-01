The municipalities of the Serra de Tramuntana are being affected this Monday by heavy showers and storms. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reported that 35.6 litres of water per square metre were recorded in Puerto Soller, of which 13.4 litres fell in 10 minutes. The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, specified that it was torrential rain.

Lo que està caient dins Sóller és BRUTAL. S'ha fet de vespre de cop, i ara ens està descarregant un fibló amb violència!! pic.twitter.com/sXpqz69gmI — Alberto Darder Rosell ❄🌨 (@albertdarder) July 1, 2024

Guerrero indicated that the rainfall was very localised in the Serra area. In Escorca Son Torrella, 49.6 litres of water per square metre were recorded. There have also been gusts of wind at 60 kilometres per hour. The Aemet has warned that in the coming hours these phenomena may be repeated in other parts of Mallorca.

01/07 12:42 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 12:42 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/yROcaP7DFz — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 1, 2024

For this reason, it has extended the alert for heavy rain and storms to the whole island. It should be noted that it is already in force and, in fact, heavy rainfall is already occurring in some areas of the island, such as Soller. The forecast is that up to 20 litres of water per square metre may fall in just one hour; furthermore, the storms may be accompanied by hail.

These warnings will be in force until 6pm today, except in the Serra de Tramuntana, where they are scheduled to end at 4pm. It is therefore important to exercise caution throughout this period.

The weather forecast for Tuesday, July 2, predicts partly cloudy skies with daytime clouds that could bring occasional, isolated showers in Mallorca and Menorca. Temperatures will remain mostly unchanged or slightly cooler at night. Winds will generally be light and westerly, becoming variable in the afternoon with coastal breezes.