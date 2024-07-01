The municipalities of the Serra de Tramuntana are being affected this Monday by heavy showers and storms. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reported that 35.6 litres of water per square metre were recorded in Puerto Soller, of which 13.4 litres fell in 10 minutes. The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, specified that it was torrential rain.
Mallorca hit by heavy storms and torrential rain
Warnings will be in force until 6pm today
