Still a slight lingering risk of some rain in eastern areas on Wednesday, otherwise generally sunny for the whole island with some occasional cloud.

From Thursday on, all seems set fair - highs up to 34 or 35 inland and around 30 or 31C on the coasts.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.8 Porreres, 30.7 Binissalem, 30.6 Llucmajor and Santa Maria, 30.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.9 Palma University, 29.8 Es Capdellà, 29.2 Palma Port and Santanyi, 29.0 Sa Pobla, 28.9 Sineu, 28.7 Palma Airport, 28.6 Can Sion (Campos) and Manacor, 28.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Petra and Pollensa, 28.3 Sant Elm, 28.2 Puerto Pollensa, 28.1 Arta; Lows of 13.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.8 Can Sion, 15.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.2 Lluc; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Palma Port.