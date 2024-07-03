Cloud possible on Thursday morning, as was the case in areas on Wednesday, but clearing to give a fine day.

The outlook through to next week is good. Plenty of sun, temperatures nothing out of the ordinary for now; weather stations are suggesting highs of 35C in the interior on Monday and Tuesday.

For parts of the mainland on Thursday (Andalusia, Extremadura) up to 41C is forecast, but certainly not in Mallorca.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 27.

Andratx (18C) 28C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (17C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

Deya (17C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Palma (19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Pollensa (18C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 29.

Porreres (17C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Santanyi (18C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Sineu (18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 30.6 Porreres, 30.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi) and Santa Maria, 29.8 Palma University, 29.7 Llucmajor, 29.5 Palma Port, 28.8 Manacor, 28.6 Can Sion (Campos), Sa Pobla and Santanyi, 28.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Airport and Sant Elm, 28.3 Pollensa, 28.2 Puerto Pollensa and Sineu, 28.0 Petra; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.0 Lluc, 15.8 Palma University.