Partly cloudy or clear skies for the whole of Mallorca on Friday. As is usually the case, highest temperatures forecast for the interior - perhaps up to 34C.

The met agency Aemet says that on Saturday there will be a return of "dust in suspension", in other words another African dust cloud blown up from the Sahara. No rain is forecast, so no need to worry about filthy cars and terraces.

The outlook remains very good into next week.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 31.7 Binissalem, 31.1 Sa Pobla, 30.7 Llucmajor, Porreres and Santa Maria, 30.2 Muro and Pollensa, 30.1 Palma University, 30.0 Sineu, 29.7 Sant Elm, 29.3 Petra and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.3 Palma University, 13.7 Can Sion (Campos), 14.6 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Cabrera.