This weekend temperatures will drop and storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday in central, northern and eastern areas of the mainland and stable weather will return on Monday with a rise in temperatures, which will be especially high in the east and south of the mainland and the Balearics, according to the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) Rubén del Campo.

On Saturday there will be a sharp drop in temperatures in most of Spain as a result of the passage of a front and the arrival of cooler air behind it. However, in the Mediterranean area the heat will persist and temperatures will rise slightly Thus, temperatures will reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday in central, southern and eastern parts of the Mainland, as well as in Mallorca, but there will be places in the north where temperatures will not exceed 20 or 22 degrees Celsius, such as the cities of Bilbao, Burgos and Vitoria.

On Sunday, instability will persist in the east of the peninsula with possible thundery showers there, especially in mountain areas and the interior of the Valencian Community. Elsewhere, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop in the Mediterranean and they will be milder, they will also drop but more moderately in the south while they will recover in the north. It will be a day of moderate heat as the highest maximum temperatures in Spain will only exceed 34 degrees in central and southern parts of the mainland, especially in the valleys of the Tahou and Guadalquivir and also in the east of Castilla-La Mancha.

On Monday the weather will be more stable although there will be some rain in Galicia, Asturias and nearby areas and scattered storms in mountain areas in the north and east of the territory. Elsewhere, sunshine and rising temperatures in general, a rise that will be marked in the far north due to the arrival of southerly winds. Thus, temperatures will exceed 34 to 36 degrees in the Ebro, in the central area and in the Guadalquivir valley.

Tuesday will be a similar day with rain in Galicia and Asturias and possible storms in mountainous areas in the north. Temperatures will drop in the northwest but will rise in the rest, with temperatures over 34 degrees in Mallorca, a good part of the south and northeast and from 36 to 38 degrees in the valleys of the Ebro and Guadalquivir.

From Wednesday onwards, although there is more uncertainty in the forecast, the most likely scenario right now is that stable weather will prevail throughout the country with light rainfall restricted to the extreme north and sunshine and warmth in the rest of the country. Temperatures will continue to rise and Wednesday and Thursday will be very hot in large parts of the country. On Thursday, temperatures could exceed 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in the Balearics, the north-east of the peninsula, the central area and the southern half, and 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in the Ebro and Guadalquivir areas.