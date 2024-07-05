The general forecast for Saturday is for intervals of high clouds and a possible drop or two of rain - muddy rain as there will be "dust in suspension" over the island.

This said, weather stations aren't indicating rain as such. They mostly suggest a sunny day, but an African dust cloud can make it seem less sunny. By the evening it could get quite cloudy (with regular cloud) in the north and northeast of the island. A northeasterly breeze is due to pick up as well.

For Menorca there is again a yellow alert for 'rissaga', i.e. meteotsunami. When there is an alert of this type for Menorca, there can sometimes be a rissaga in Mallorca as well - this has happened twice recently.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 9/10):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(20C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. - Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

(20C) 29C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 31. Binissalem (19C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 35.

(19C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 35. Deya (19C) 30C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(19C) 30C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Palma (21C) 32C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 33.

(21C) 32C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 33. Pollensa (19C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

(19C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 32. Porreres (18C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 30%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 35.

(18C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 30%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 35. Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

(19C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 32. Santanyi (19C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

(19C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 31. Sineu (19C) 33C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 31, Tue: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.1 Binissalem, 33.2 Llucmajor, 32.6 Sa Pobla, 32.5 Porreres, 32.4 Santa Maria, 32.0 Palma University, 31.2 Palma Airport and Sineu, 30.9 Es Capdellà, 30.5 Colonia Sant Pere, Petra, Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.3 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 11.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.7 Can Sion, 16.3 Arta, 16.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).