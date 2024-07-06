The general forecast for Sunday is cloudy until around dawn, then partly cloudy in the morning and clear by the afternoon for most of the island.

But it could be that there's still some dust in the atmosphere. There was a fair amount on Saturday plus more cloud than had been forecast. In the afternoon there were some rumbles of thunder and there was also a spot of rain.

Just a touch unsettled at present.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 35, Wed: 35.

Deya (19C) 29C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

Palma (21C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 32.

Pollensa (20C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

Porreres (18C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 35, Wed: 35.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

Santanyi (19C) 29C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Sineu (19C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 34, Wed: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 31.2 Pollensa, 30.9 Can Sion (Campos), 30.8 Palma University, 30.0 Binissalem, 29.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.7 Sa Pobla, 29.6 Es Capdellà and Santa Maria, 29.4 Palma Airport, 29.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 29.0 Palma Port; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Lluc, 17.5 Palma University, 18.0 Can Sion, 18.5 Arta; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Petra, 0.4 Sa Pobla.