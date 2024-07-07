A generally sunny Monday for the whole of Mallorca, Aemet suggesting there will be some light cloud at times.

On Tuesday a dust cloud is expected to make a reappearance; otherwise there will again be only some light cloud. No rain is forecast, the outlook for the week being pretty good. Quite high temperatures in the interior - up to 36C on Thursday - but nothing out of the ordinary; the breezes are due to be from the south. On Friday the temperatures are currently forecast to drop as the southerlies will be replaced by a northeasterly.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

(20C) 29C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 45%. - Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 32. Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

(19C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 32. Binissalem (18C) 33C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 36.

(18C) 33C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 36. Deya (19C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 31.

(19C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 31. Palma (21C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 31, Thu: 33.

(21C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 31, Thu: 33. Pollensa (19C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 34.

(19C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 34. Porreres (17C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 36.

(17C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 36. Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 33..

(18C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.. Santanyi (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

(19C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 32. Sineu (18C) 31C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.4 Llucmajor, 30.7 Porreres, 30.6 Can Sion (Campos), 30.2 Palma Port and Salines Llevant (Campos), 30.0 Binissalem, 29.6 Palma University, 29.5 Manacor, 29.2 Santa Maria, 28.9 Sant Elm, 28.8 Palma Airport, 28.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.2 Arta, 28.0 Sineu; Lows of 13.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.4 Palma University, 18.9 Lluc, 19.1 Sant Elm, 19.5 Can Sion.