A sunny Tuesday with little or no cloud but it could well be hazy because of more "dust in suspension".

An Aemet satellite image around noon on Monday showed two Saharan dust clouds, one already to the east of the island and another one on its way. Breezes on Tuesday will be predominantly easterly, making the haze quite likely as the dust gets pushed in.

As mentioned in Monday's report, it is due to get fairly hot in the interior (Binissalem 36C on Thursday; could well go higher), with temperatures then forecast to fall on Friday. Weather stations are pointing to temperatures rising again on Sunday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 30, Thu: 32, Fri: 29.

Andratx (20C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Binissalem (18C) 35C, light east breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 34, Thu: 36, Fri: 30.

Deya (20C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 33, Fri: 29.

Palma (18C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 30, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

Pollensa (19C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 32, Thu: 34, Fri: 30.

Porreres (17C) 35C, light east breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 32.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 30.

Santanyi (19C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Sineu (18C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.9 Binissalem, 33.2 Llucmajor, 32.4 Porreres, 31.5 Sineu, 31.3 Santa Maria, 31.0 Palma University, 30.7 Sa Pobla, 30.5 Petra, 30.3 Can Sion (Campos), 30.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.6 Arta, 29.2 Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos) and Sant Elm, 29.1 Manacor and Palma Airport, 29.0 Palma Port; Lows of 7.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.5 Lluc, 16.2 Arta.