There was some haze from Saharan dust on Tuesday but it certainly wasn't as heavy as it has been recently.

Aemet forecasts a sunny Wednesday, breezes mainly from the south and so pushing in hot African air. There is a yellow alert for high temperatures for the interior and north/northeast on Thursday afternoon (36-37C), but it is already pretty warm in the interior - a high of almost 35C on Tuesday.

Two points about these weather alerts. One is that they cover comparatively large areas, so there can be quite marked differences within areas. The second is that temperatures by the coasts are lower during the day. An example on Tuesday - the day's high was 34.8C inland in Porreres. Not so far away and right on the east coast, the Portocolom weather station recorded a high of 28.7C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 27.

Andratx (21C) 29C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 35, Fri: 34, Sat: 30.

Deya (20C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 30, Sat: 29.

Palma (20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 34, Fri: 31, Sat: 29.

Porreres (18C) 33C, gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 35, Fri: 35, Sat: 31.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 32, Sat: 29.

Santanyi (19C) 30C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 29.

Sineu (20C) 33C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 32, Sat: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 34.8 Porreres, 34.6 Binissalem, 33.3 Llucmajor and Petra, 33.2 Sineu, 32.7 Can Sion (Campos), 32.2 Arta, 32.1 Santa Maria, 32.0 Sa Pobla, 31.8 Palma University, 31.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 31.4 Pollensa, 31.2 Manacor, 30.6 Lluc, 30.4 Sant Elm, 30.2 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 11.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.1 Palma University, 15.7 Lluc, 15.8 Arta, 16.0 Can Sion.