Weather stations indicating it may be cloudy in eastern areas on Thursday morning and clearing by the afternoon. Otherwise sunny with the odd patch of cloud. There is a yellow alert for high temperatures (up to 37C) for the interior, the north and northeast of Mallorca from 1pm to 7pm.

This is the first heat alert of a summer that has so far been marked by generally normal temperatures. By this time last year there had already been one heatwave and the second was on its way. The highest temperature in 2023 was 43.9C in Sa Pobla on July 18.

The current forecast shows temperatures falling on Saturday and rising again on Sunday. The general pattern into next week (up to Tuesday) is for highs up to 35C in the interior and a range of 28 to 31 in coastal areas. A yellow alert is usually triggered when the forecast high is 36C.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 27, Sun: 30.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (20C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 34, Sat: 30, Sun: 34.

Deya (21C) 32C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Palma (20C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Pollensa (21C) 34C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 28, Sun: 33.

Porreres (19C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 30, Sun: 34.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 33C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Santanyi (19C) 31C, gentle south-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 28, Sun: 30.

Sineu (20C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 27, Sun: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 34.0 Sa Pobla, 33.9 Manacor and Petra, 33.7 Arta, 33.2 Sineu, 33.1 Pollensa, 32.9 Puerto Pollensa, 32.8 Llucmajor, 32.7 Porreres, 32.3 Binissalem, 31.7 Muro, 31.5 Santanyi, 31.3 Santa Maria, 31.1 Can Sion (Campos), 31.0 Palma University, 30.4 Capdepera, 30.3 Son Servera, 30.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 14.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.0 Lluc, 17.3 Can Sion, 17.7 Palma University, 18.0 Es Capdellà.