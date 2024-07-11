Aemet suggesting there will be cloudy spells at times on Friday, with western areas the least likely to have cloud.

A northeasterly is due to knock temperatures down a bit; they'll then rise again on Sunday and weather stations are currently pointing to a high of 36C by next Wednesday.

On Thursday the 36 mark (yellow alert) was reached, as had been forecast - a high of 37C in fact. A map around noon indicated 36.6C in Sa Pobla, but later figures reported a lower value. In some southern areas, highs were only around 28 and 29C, once more highlighting how variable temperatures can be in Mallorca.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, light north breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 27, Sun: 32, Mon: 30.

(21C) 29C, light north breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 65%. - Sat: 27, Sun: 32, Mon: 30. Andratx (21C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Binissalem (20C) 34C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 27, Mon: 30.

Deya (21C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Palma (22C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 60%. Sat: 29, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

Porreres (20C) 34C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 33.

Santanyi (20C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 29.

Sineu (21C) 33C, light north breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 37.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.8 Sa Pobla, 35.6 Petra and Sineu, 34.7 Manacor, 34.4 Pollensa, 34.1 Binissalem, 33.7 Lluc, Llucmajor and Santa Maria, 33.6 Muro, 33.5 Porreres, 33.4 Arta, 33.2 Puerto Pollensa, 32.5 Can Sion (Campos), 31.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 31.3 Sant Elm; Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella, 16.1 Lluc, 18.0 Can Sion; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Cabrera.