Mainly clear skies for Saturday. Partly cloudy in areas, Aemet suggesting that cloud is most likely in the afternoon in the Tramuntana. Occasional cloud may be more general on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday around normal or a touch lower than normal for mid-July; breezes predominantly from the east.

As noted in Friday's report, weather stations are pointing to high temperatures in the interior next week. They are now predicting up to 38C by Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 28.

Andratx (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

Binissalem (20C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 32.

Deya (20C) 30C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

Palma (20C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 30.

Porreres (19C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 33, Tue: 33.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 34, Tue: 31.

Santanyi (21C) 29C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.

Sineu (21C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 34.1 Binissalem, 33.7 Llucmajor and Porreres, 32.7 Santa Maria, 32.1 Palma University, 31.6 Arta, 31.2 Can Sion (Campos), 30.9 Manacor, 30.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sa Pobla, 30.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.3 Pollensa, 30.1 Sant Elm, 30.0 Santanyi; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.9 Lluc, 18.6 Palma University, 19.1 Can Sion, 19.8 Arta.