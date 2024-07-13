A Sunday of sun with the possibility of some occasional cloud, and this is how it is for the week ahead.

The range of temperatures steady for the next few days - 28C to 34C - with higher values predicted for the interior on Thursday and Friday.

We had a pretty warm night overnight Friday into Saturday, a 'tropical' night for most of the island with minimums not dropping below 20C.

Minimums overnight Friday to Saturday. Aemet.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 32, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

(21C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. - Mon: 32, Tue: 28, Wed: 29. Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

(20C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Binissalem (18C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

(18C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 32, Wed: 33. Deya (20C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

(20C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Palma (21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 30, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

(21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 30, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Pollensa (20C) 32C, light northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 33, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(20C) 32C, light northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 33, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Porreres (18C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

(18C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 34. Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 31, Wed: 32.

(19C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 31, Wed: 32. Santanyi (19C) 29C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(19C) 29C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Sineu (19C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.4 Llucmajor, 32.0 Binissalem, 31.9 Porreres, 31.7 Palma University, 31.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.1 Palma Port, 30.8 Santa Maria, 30.7 Petra, 30.6 Es Capdellà, 30.4 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.2 Sant Elm, 30.1 Manacor; Lows of 13.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.2 Lluc, 21.2 Porreres, 21.5 Llucmajor and Petra.