As noted in reports for the past couple of days, Aemet has confirmed what weather stations have been suggesting - Mallorca can expect some particularly high temperatures later in the week.

From Thursday into the weekend, the met agency is forecasting highs of 38C for the interior and northern areas.

Aemet spokesperson María José Guerrero said on Sunday that it is too early to say if there will be a heatwave but added that heat alerts from Thursday are very likely; 36C is what triggers a yellow alert, the lowest of the three risk levels.

To qualify as a heatwave, temperatures have to be at least five per cent above the average maximum for three consecutive days and apply to a percentage of weather stations. There is typically quite a variation with temperatures in Mallorca. For Thursday to Saturday, at present, weather stations are predicting a range of highs from 32 to 38C.

Last summer there were three heatwaves; it was the third hottest summer on record. The second of these produced the highest temperature of the summer - 43.9C in Sa Pobla on July 18.

On Monday, some cloud forecast for much of eastern and southern Mallorca in the morning; clearing by the afternoon. Highest temperatures expected in the north - up to 34C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (20C) 33C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 32.

Andratx (21C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 35, Thu: 38.

Deya (20C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.

Palma (22C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.

Pollensa (20C) 34C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 34.

Porreres (19C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 35, Thu: 37.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 34C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 33, Thu: 34.

Santanyi (20C) 30C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Sineu (19C) 33C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 30, Wed: 32, Thu: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 33.3 Sa Pobla, 33.0 Sineu, 32.4 Muro, 32.3 Binissalem and Petra, 32.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.8 Pollensa, 31.7 Porreres, 31.4 Llucmajor, 31.1 Manacor, 31.0 Lluc, 30.9 Arta, 30.8 Santa Maria, 30.6 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa, 30.5 Can Sion (Campos), 30.1 Sant Elm; Lows of 12.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.6 Can Sion, 16.7 Palma University, 17.2 Arta.