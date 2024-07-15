The delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has warned that Mallorca is facing a period of high temperatures and come Thursday, July 18, "temperatures could reach 38ºC inland and in the north of Mallorca" - considerably higher than usual for this time of year, which is 30º.

She explained that "from Thursday until next weekend, high temperature warnings will probably be activated. Asked if Mallorca is facing the first heatwave of summer 2024, she replied that it is still too early to say. It should be remembered that a heatwave when temperatures exceed 36ºC for at least three consecutive days.

Last year the first heatwave in Mallorca occurred between the 9th and 12th of July, when the temperature hit 40º. At this point, the meteorologist has clarified that the heatwave occurs between mid-July and mid-August, the period in which the highest values should be recorded, although in recent summers it has happened earlier.

In the meantime the met. office has issued the following advice:

Be aware of the weather forecasts for your destination

Follow the local heat-health alert advice

Consider who in your party is most vulnerable – e.g. young children and older people - and plan around making sure they are protected from excessive heat including the following advice:

Drink plenty of fluids; avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, as these can dehydrate you

Avoid going out during the hottest parts of the day

Take regular breaks indoors or in a shaded place to cool down

Limit your physical activity to cooler parts of the day, such as morning or evening

Keep your room(s) cool (draw blinds/curtains to block out the daytime sun); open windows when the air outside is cooler than the air inside – so mornings and evenings)

Take a cool bath or shower if you feel too hot

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes