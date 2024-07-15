The met agency hasn't said for sure that there will be a heatwave later this week, but the current forecast points to there being one because of particularly high temperatures from Thursday to Saturday. At present, Friday looks as if it will be the hottest day of the week - a high of 39C anticipated in parts of Mallorca's interior.
For Tuesday, there may be a touch of mist or fog in the morning and there could also be some low cloud early on. Otherwise a generally sunny day for the whole island. Temperatures ranging like Monday's from 28 to 34 or 35C.
The high temperatures will be because of African air and some Saharan dust will be in the atmosphere, so some hazy skies most likely later in the week. The satellite image here (from just after 7.30pm Monday) shows clear skies. There are banks of dust cloud over northern Africa and it's these which could bring the haze.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 9):
