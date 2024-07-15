The met agency hasn't said for sure that there will be a heatwave later this week, but the current forecast points to there being one because of particularly high temperatures from Thursday to Saturday. At present, Friday looks as if it will be the hottest day of the week - a high of 39C anticipated in parts of Mallorca's interior.

For Tuesday, there may be a touch of mist or fog in the morning and there could also be some low cloud early on. Otherwise a generally sunny day for the whole island. Temperatures ranging like Monday's from 28 to 34 or 35C.

The high temperatures will be because of African air and some Saharan dust will be in the atmosphere, so some hazy skies most likely later in the week. The satellite image here (from just after 7.30pm Monday) shows clear skies. There are banks of dust cloud over northern Africa and it's these which could bring the haze.

Satellite at 7.39pm on Monday. Aemet.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 29C,gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

(22C) 29C,gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. - Wed: 29, Thu: 32, Fri: 32. Andratx (20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 32, Thu: 31, Fri: 34.

(20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 32, Thu: 31, Fri: 34. Binissalem (20C) 33C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 34, Thu: 38, Fri: 39.

(20C) 33C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 34, Thu: 38, Fri: 39. Deya (21C) 31C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 35.

(21C) 31C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 35. Palma (22C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Wed: 35, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

(22C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Wed: 35, Thu: 34, Fri: 35. Pollensa (21C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 31, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

(21C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 31, Thu: 34, Fri: 35. Porreres (19C) 34C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 34, Thu: 38, Fri: 39.

(19C) 34C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 34, Thu: 38, Fri: 39. Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 32, Thu: 34, Fri: 36.

(20C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 32, Thu: 34, Fri: 36. Santanyi (19C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 34.

(19C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 34. Sineu (20C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 55%. Wed: 31, Thu: 37, Fri: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 34.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.1 Pollensa, 34.0 Sa Pobla, 33.2 Arta, 32.8 Petra, 32.4 Manacor, 32.3 Llucmajor, 32.2 Puerto Pollensa, 31.5 Binissalem and Lluc, 31.3 Porreres, 31.2 Muro, 30.6 Santa Maria, 30.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 30.3 Palma University; Lows of 12.2 Son Torrella, 16.4 Lluc, 18.4 Arta, 19.2 Petra, 19.3 Binissalem.