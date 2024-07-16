The first heat wave of the summer is heading for Mallorca and the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has activated warnings for high temperatures in some areas of Mallorca. On Thursday there will be a yellow alert in the interior, where temperatures may reach 38ºC, and in the south, where they may reach 36ºC.

The delegate and spokesperson for Aemet, María José Guerrero, explained that we are facing the first heat wave of the summer, caused by the entry of a mass of African air, atmospheric stability and intense solar radiation at this time of year. On Friday there will be another slight rise in temperatures to between 37º-38º and in some parts of the island it could reach 39ºC.

And Guerrero warned that that on Saturday a new rise in temperatures is forecast. The maximum temperatures will be between 32º and 39º, but in the north of the island it could reach 40º. It will therefore be the hottest day of 2024 so far. Nights will also be hot, and even torrid in some coastal areas, where the minimum temperatures will not fall below 25ºC.

Elsewhere it will be tropical, 21º-22º. The first heat wave of summer 2024 will result in much higher temperatures than usual for this time of year. The usual maximum in mid-July is 30º and the minimum is 20º. Asked when this heat wave could end, Guerrero replied that there is no date for the moment, as temperatures are expected to remain very high on Sunday.