Quite a hot Wednesday especially in the southern half of Mallorca, with highs of 35C forecast. Sunny everywhere, with a moderate breeze blowing for most of the island.

On Thursday the temperatures will go up, hence why a yellow alert has already been issued. This is from noon until 8pm for the interior (up to 38C) and for the south and north/northeast (36C).

There will be more alerts into the weekend. Amber alerts may be on the cards as 40C is currently being forecast by some weather stations, e.g. Sa Pobla, on Saturday. For Sunday we have a 39C for the interior, with temperatures then expected to drop several degrees on Monday to a general range of 28-32C.

A heatwave? Probably, given the distribution of high temperatures and the number of days.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 38.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Binissalem (21C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 37, Fri: 38, Sat: 38.

Deya (21C) 31C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 33, Sat: 35.

Palma (22C) 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 334, Fri: 34, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 37, Sat: 39.

Porreres (20C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 36, Fri: 37, Sat: 38.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 35, Sat: 37.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 33, Fri: 34, Sat: 34.

Sineu (22C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Thu: 36, Fri: 37, Sat: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 35.2 Llucmajor, 35.0 Porreres, 34.0 Binissalem, 33.0 Santa Maria, 32.9 Petra, 32.2 Palma University, 32.1 Sant Elm, 31.9 Sineu, 31.7 Can Sion (Campos), 31.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.0 Arta, 30.8 Manacor and Sa Pobla, 30.7 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.4 Lluc; Lows of 15.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.3 Lluc, 17.6 Can Sion, 18.3 Es Capdellà.